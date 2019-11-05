TRAMMEL, Va. — A wildfire at Trammel Gap that started in Russell County on Monday evening and spread into Dickenson County has been contained, according to the Virginia Department of Forestry.
The fire, which grew to 60 acres, was reported around 5:30 p.m. Monday and was controlled after crews worked into the night, according to Russell Proctor, a fire program specialist with the department. The cause of the blaze is being investigated, he said.
