ABINGDON, Va. — Delays are expected this evening in Washington County, Virginia, in the southbound lanes of Interstate 81 due to a crash.
Motorists can expect delays due to a tractor-trailer accident at mile marker 23.8, Virginia Department of Transportation said. The south left shoulder, left lane and right lane were closed at 6:15 p.m. Thursday.
Traffic backups are about 1.5 miles, VDOT said. Traffic is moving on the right shoulder.
It's unknown whether anyone was injured or when the road will reopen.
