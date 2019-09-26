ABINGDON, Va. — Delays are expected this evening in Washington County, Virginia, in the southbound lanes of Interstate 81 due to a crash.

Motorists can expect delays due to a tractor-trailer accident at mile marker 23.8, Virginia Department of Transportation said. The south left shoulder, left lane and right lane were closed at 6:15 p.m. Thursday. 

Traffic backups are about 1.5 miles, VDOT said. Traffic is moving on the right shoulder.

It's unknown whether anyone was injured or when the road will reopen.

Sign up for HeraldCourier.com Email Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.
Load comments