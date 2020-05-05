Mount Rogers Health District is offering drive-thru COVID-19 testing this week in Bristol, Galax and Washington County.

Anyone wishing to be tested must call in advance for a screening interview and be approved, according to a written statement. Test sites are closed to the public, and anyone without an appointment won’t be tested because testing resources are limited.

Testing is scheduled today at the Washington County Health Department at 15068 Lee Highway and Thursday at the Bristol Health Department at 205 Piedmont Ave. and First Baptist Church at 1024 E. Stuart Drive in Galax. All sessions are from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

To be screened for testing in Bristol, call 276-642-7335; Washington County, 276-773-2961; and Galax, 276-236-6127.

Additional testing sites and dates will be announced when scheduled, according to the statement.

