COVID-19 testing will occur this week at three area health departments for patients who call ahead, are pre-screened and have an appointment, according to a statement from the Virginia Department of Health.
All sites are closed to the public. Anyone approved for testing will receive an appointment time, a testing number or an emailed authorization letter. If you do not have access to email, you must bring a valid I.D. to the testing site, according to the statement.
The Buchanan County Health Department will conduct testing in the lower parking lot of the Appalachian College of Pharmacy, 1060 Dragon Rd., in Oakwood today from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. To be screened for testing at this site, call 276-935-4591 today from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Appointments will be available until all the slots are filled.
The Lee County Health Department will hold a site at the Lee County High School parking lot, 200 Generals Lane in Jonesville on Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. To be screened for testing at this site, call 276-346-2011 weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
The Dickenson County Health Department will test at Valley View Baptist Church, W. Main St., Clintwood on April 22 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. To be screened for testing at this site, call 276-926-4979 weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
