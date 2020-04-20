COVID-19 testing will occur this week at three area health departments for patients who call ahead, are prescreened and have an appointment, according to a statement from the Virginia Department of Health.

All sites are closed to the public. Anyone approved for testing will receive an appointment time, a testing number or an emailed authorization letter. If you do not have access to email, you must bring a valid ID to the testing site, according to the statement. Appointments will be available until all the slots are filled.

The Buchanan County Health Department will conduct testing in the lower parking lot of the Appalachian College of Pharmacy, at 1060 Dragon Road in Oakwood, today from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Appointment slots were filled over the weekend.

The Lee County Health Department will hold a site at the Lee County High School parking lot, at 200 Generals Lane in Jonesville, on Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. To be screened for testing at this site, call 276-346-2011 weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The Dickenson County Health Department will test at Valley View Baptist Church, on West Main Street in Clintwood, on April 22 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. To be screened for testing at this site, call 276-926-4979 weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

