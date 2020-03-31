Uncertainty hangs over the upcoming May 5 locality elections, as Virginia officials at all levels continue trying to limit public exposure to COVID-19.
On Monday, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam issued a stay-at-home order for Virginians that extends until June 10. It directs people to only be out to run important errands like picking up food or supplies, visiting the doctor and going to work for people who are designated essential.
However, when asked about the more than 100 May elections scheduled in cities and counties statewide, Northam said specifics remain unresolved.
“We are having active discussions with our Board of Elections and our secretary of administration. We realize the elections will be upon us in May, and we will have some further guidelines in the next few days,” the governor said during his daily COVID-19 update.
Northam didn’t say whether there is any consideration of postponing the elections.
In Bristol, Virginia, four candidates are seeking two City Council seats, and four are seeking two School Board seats. All those terms expire June 30, and whoever wins those seats must take the oath of office July 1, according to the city charter.
“A lot is up in the air right now,” city Registrar Penny Limburg said. “I’ve been in talks with the Department of Elections for the last two weeks to try to see how this will work. … We’re really just waiting to see what the state decides for Election Day.”
In addition, Limburg said city voters should expect some changes if the election is held as scheduled.
“There will be precinct changes for Election Day; however, those have not yet been finalized,” she said. “Our goal is to allow citizens to exercise their right to vote in the safest possible manner for both voter and election officers.”
State election officials continue to promote absentee voting for the upcoming election. Since Gov. Northam issued his original emergency declaration two weeks ago, the state Department of Elections has promoted “vote from home” on its website.
Any registered voter concerned about exposure to coronavirus can request an absentee ballot from their local election office by phone or mail and bypass the polls on Election Day.
Absentee voting is underway in localities across the state and is scheduled to conclude May 2.
Bristol Virginia City Hall is temporarily closed to the public, but people can access the election office drive-thru window. A photo ID is required.
“The [office] is concerned about reducing the need for vulnerable citizens to be out in public during this unusual health situation,” Limburg said in a statement. “To this end, all city voters are strongly encouraged to request an absentee ballot by mail and vote from home. The Office of Elections hopes that all voters will consider using this method to vote.”
In Washington County — where five candidates are seeking two seats on the Abingdon Town Council — county offices are closed to the public, but the election office remains open to vote absentee in person.
