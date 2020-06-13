ABINGDON, Va. — It’s poised to be a quiet summer in Abingdon and Washington County.
Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, a number of the most popular events have been canceled, including the popular Thursday Jams concert series, held during the summer months at the Abingdon Farmers Market Pavilion.
The multi-faceted Virginia Highlands Festival was also canceled for July and August, erasing 10 days of festival fun in and around Abingdon.
Originating in 1949, the first Virginia Highlands Festival was held at the Martha Washington Inn as a way to attract summertime visitors to the nearby Barter Theatre.
“Having any major event like the Virginia Highlands Festival canceled has a negative impact on visitation to the town,” said Amanda Livingston, assistant director of tourism for Abingdon.
More events have also dropped off the calendar due to the coronavirus.
Plumb Alley Day, normally held on the last Saturday of May, was rescheduled for August but has now also been canceled.
“Plumb Alley Day is a very popular event that brings a lot of people to downtown Abingdon,” Livingston said.
On some years, the one-day event might lure as many as 10,000 visitors while also serving as a fundraiser for various charities supported by the Kiwanis Club of Abingdon.
Another canceled event is Abingdon’s Buskerfest, an outdoor performance street festival slated for Labor Day weekend.
Abingdon has also canceled Fourth of July fireworks as well as the Call to Arms on the Abingdon Muster Grounds in September and the Block Party on Main Street in September.
Even so, Livingston said the tourism department has seen a healthy increase in visitors riding bikes or hiking the Virginia Creeper Trail. The popular trail was closed for several weeks due to COVID-19, but it reopened in May. The Virginia Creeper Trail Festival in Abingdon was also canceled.
Not everything may be off the schedule for 2020, though.
Officials have not yet determined whether the Washington County Fair will take place in September, Livingston said.
Also, Plein Air Abingdon, an arts festival scheduled for April, has now been slated for Oct. 8-10, Livingston said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.