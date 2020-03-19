BRISTOL, Tenn. --- More than 20 retailers at The Pinnacle are temporarily closing their stores during the current COVID-19 crisis, though others will remain open, according to a press release sent on behalf of The Pinnacle.

In the release developer Steve Johnson, The Pinnacle's developer, said Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia have not been as severely impacted by the pandemic as other parts of the country, but some major retailers made a corporate decision to temporarily close all their stores.

Currently, all restaurants will remain open, some with drive-thru or curbside pick-up only available. Bass Pro Shop, Best Buy and CarMax will also remain open at this time.

“Our hearts go out to employees who are temporarily impacted by the closings," Johnson said.

Temporarily closed retailers include:    

Alumni Hall       

American Eagle Outfitters

Belk           

Carter's               

Dick’s Sporting Goods   

Elife Nail Spa

Francesca’s

GAP           

Just Jump Trampoline Park         

Justice           

Kay’s Hallmark       

Lane Bryant       

Loft Outlet       

Maurices       

Old Navy       

OshKosh B'gosh        

Party City       

Surf & Dirt       

The Pinnacle 12   

Torrid           

Ulta           

Yankee Candle       

Tags

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.
Load comments