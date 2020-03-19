BRISTOL, Tenn. --- More than 20 retailers at The Pinnacle are temporarily closing their stores during the current COVID-19 crisis, though others will remain open, according to a press release sent on behalf of The Pinnacle.
In the release developer Steve Johnson, The Pinnacle's developer, said Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia have not been as severely impacted by the pandemic as other parts of the country, but some major retailers made a corporate decision to temporarily close all their stores.
Currently, all restaurants will remain open, some with drive-thru or curbside pick-up only available. Bass Pro Shop, Best Buy and CarMax will also remain open at this time.
“Our hearts go out to employees who are temporarily impacted by the closings," Johnson said.
Temporarily closed retailers include:
Alumni Hall
American Eagle Outfitters
Belk
Carter's
Dick’s Sporting Goods
Elife Nail Spa
Francesca’s
GAP
Just Jump Trampoline Park
Justice
Kay’s Hallmark
Lane Bryant
Loft Outlet
Maurices
Old Navy
OshKosh B'gosh
Party City
Surf & Dirt
The Pinnacle 12
Torrid
Ulta
Yankee Candle
