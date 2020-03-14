Worship services are still planned on Sunday at many churches across the Mountain Empire, but some have canceled services and others are actively working to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Churches in Bristol and surrounding areas have been cleaning facilities and reaching out to the congregations about how they will proceed as the novel coronavirus known as COVID-19 spreads in the U.S. One local case in Sullivan County, Tennessee, was confirmed earlier this week as the number increases in Tennessee and Virginia.
Some area churches may cancel services, including those in the Holston Conference of the United Methodist Church, which has about 170,000 members in Tennessee, Georgia and Virginia. On Friday, Bishop Dindy Taylor mandated churches to cancel services for two weeks.
“This decision was made to protect the lives of you and your family, your congregation and your neighbors,” Dindy wrote in a letter to members. “Social distancing prevents the spread of this deadly virus. Because we don’t gather in the building does not mean that the body of Christ is not still active and doing God’s work.”
One church, State Street United Methodist Church in Bristol, Virginia, is suspending worship services and events for the next two weeks, the church said on Facebook.
First Baptist Church in Bristol, Virginia, will hold services on Sunday, but additional cleaning measures are being taken and some events have been canceled, according to Senior Pastor Kris Aaron.
“The canceling of so many events highlights the seriousness of this virus, and we as a church want to give this the seriousness it deserves,” Aaron wrote in a letter to congregants on Friday. “As people of faith, however, we are reminded that the future ultimately resides in God’s hands and that reminder should give us comfort.”
Aaron added, “The church was born during a time of fear and apocalyptic zeal, so our church tradition teaches us how to keep our heads about us when life seems out of control. And the first step in doing so is to lean on our faith in God to guide us.”
First Baptist will cancel services if Tennessee or Virginia governors’ encourage churches to close, he said.
“We’ll also encourage our members to stay in touch with one another via phone and place sermons online,” Aaron said.
For the first time, First Baptist is also putting all scripture readings and hymn lyrics on a screen to help people avoid from having to touch the Bibles or hymnals in the pews. In addition, offering plates will be at the church entrance and will not be passed around during the service.
The congregation at First Presbyterian Church in Bristol, Tennessee, will continue to gather, according to Pastor Samuel Weddington.
“This may change in the near future, depending on how the situation develops,” Weddington said in a letter to congregants. “We recommend that in exchanging the peace of Christ, you give thought to those who may be wary of handshakes and the like.”
Weddington said if people are sick, they should stay home. First Presbyterian, as well as other local churches, will be livestreaming services.
“We ask that you be in serious prayer for our community, its members, our region, country and world community,” Weddington said. “Many are suffering from this disease, so please pray for a quick end to its rapid spread, and pray that God would give strength and healing to those who suffer.”
Several churches, including Emmanuel Episcopal Church in Bristol, Virginia, have been cleaning their facilities through the week. At Emmanuel Episcopal, Rev. Joe Dunagan said children’s classrooms and the nursery are routinely disinfected, but extra attention is placed on this now. The kitchen will be deep cleaned and disinfected, he added.
“We are limiting Communion for the laity to the Host (bread wafers); avoiding physical contact at the passing of the peace; and standing rather than kneeling, even though it is Lent, because kneeling requires putting hands on the rail for support,” Dunagan said. “High risk individuals are encouraged to follow the advice of their physicians about whether to attend.”
Emmanuel is not canceling services, he added.
Central Presbyterian Church in Bristol, Virginia, is also continuing activities. But the Rev. Ann Aichinger said church leadership will discuss options and measures March 17. The Presbyterian Church of the United States of America has provided churches with information about the coronavirus.
“Since I have not pastored people through a pandemic before, I don’t know all the answers,” Aichinger wrote in a letter to the church. “But I’m paying attention to science and praying for wisdom. Together we will take courage, be patient and consider the least of these and press onward in loving our neighbors.”
Central Presbyterian has hand sanitizer throughout the church, and everyone is encouraged to wash hands.
“We will not be operating from a place of fear but a place of prayer, seeking God’s guidance as well as praying for the people of this world so affected and those seeking to develop a treatment and vaccine as well as to trust in the Lord that we might continue to be a place of hope and trust,” Aichinger said.
A cleaning service at Steele Creek Missionary Baptist Church in Bristol, Tennessee, has implemented a bleach solution as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control, according to Pastor Bobby Parks. The solution is being used on doorknobs, light switches, handles, bathrooms and other used items to help prevent the spread of the virus.
“As for changes to our schedule, we have not made any decisions at this time,” Parks said Friday.
