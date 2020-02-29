A dozen Southwest Virginia counties stand to share in any revenue jackpot generated by a Bristol casino.
Under legislation currently before the Virginia General Assembly, Bristol is the lone casino-eligible city required to share all gaming tax revenues generated by the proposed Hard Rock Bristol Casino with its neighbors.
Senate Bill 36 and House Bill 4 each contain language to formally establish the “Regional Improvement Commission.” The commission would receive the entire local share of the gaming tax revenue generated by a casino at the former Bristol Mall and distribute it among Bristol and the 12 counties included in the Virginia Department of Transportation’s Bristol District.
Bristol is the smallest, poorest city of the five named in the bills eligible for a casino and has the most per capita long-term debt. A Bristol casino is also forecast to generate the least amount of revenue among those proposed for Danville, Norfolk, Portsmouth and Richmond, according to a 2019 gaming study by the Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission.
Commission members would be appointed to two-year terms by each of the local governing bodies of each county included in VDOT’s Bristol District — Bland, Buchanan, Dickenson, Grayson, Lee, Russell, Scott, Smyth, Tazewell, Washington, Wise and Wythe.
The precise language says revenues “otherwise returned to the city where it was collected, shall instead be made to the Regional Improvement Commission,” according to the bills. “The purpose of the commission shall be to receive disbursements made to it; establish funding priorities for member localities related to improvements in the areas of education, transportation and public safety and make annual payments divided equally among the jurisdictions to fund the established priorities as determined by the commission.”
Preliminary language requiring Bristol to share gaming revenues with other Southwest Virginia localities was included in the gaming bill approved by the General Assembly last year but creating and naming the panel and defining its territory formalizes the process.
“I think from the outset, everybody recognized that this project would benefit not just the city of Bristol but benefit the entire region,” City Manager Randy Eads said. “Southwest Virginia as a region needs a financial infusion, and this is one way to allow everybody to benefit from this economic development project at the Bristol Mall.”
Eads said “technically” Bristol is being singled out, but city leaders want the project to benefit the region.
“As a region, we’ve got to stand together to survive and thrive. Everyone can share in the financial impact — not just Bristol. We hope this has a very positive impact on our city and our entire region,” Eads said.
A spokesman for the Hard Rock Bristol Resort and Casino confirmed naming the commission formalizes an original intent of the bill to disburse revenues beyond Bristol’s borders.
A Bristol casino is forecast to generate annual net revenues of $130 million and $35 million in gaming tax, based on a 17% tax rate, according to the state gaming study. Most of that would go to the state.
The two bills include different tax rate structures and would allocate different amounts to localities. The House bill would set aside between 5% and 7% for localities while Senate legislation specifies between 9% and 11%.
Applying a median 7% local tax on the $130 million estimate equates to $9.1 million annually. Split equally 13 ways would amount to about $700,000 apiece.
The city would retain all local tax revenues on real estate, machinery and tools, local sales and use, prepared meals, hotel rooms, cigarette sales and other local taxes generated by the development, Eads said.
The Hard Rock project is expected to also include a 600-room hotel, multiple shopping, dining and entertainment options and a convention center.
Further, project developers Jim McGlothlin and Clyde Stacy aren’t seeking any financial incentives or tax breaks from the city or state.
A conference committee is charged with resolving the bills before the session ends March 7.
