BRISTOL, Tenn. — Members of the city councils on both sides of the Twin City will meet today with the goals of creating a multiyear plan for funding nonprofit agencies and establishing greater cooperation in city planning.
“This is the first joint meeting of the two bodies in around three years, so we’ve got a lot of talking to do, and these are still early-stage discussions, but I look forward to working with [Bristol Tennessee] Mayor [Margaret] Feierabend and her council to help both of our cities,” Bristol Virginia Mayor Neal Osborne said Monday.
The meeting at noon in the Bristol, Tennessee city hall annex will kick off with a discussion on creating a multiyear funding plan for nonprofits that promote Bristol’s economy, most specifically Believe in Bristol, Discover Bristol, the Birthplace of Country Music and the Paramount Center for the Arts.
A memorandum posted by the city of Bristol, Tennessee states that the idea for creating a multiyear approach came from a recent Discover Bristol board of directors meeting and that a multiyear plan for the commitment of resources would help those organizations develop strategic initiatives beyond one year and attract and retain quality employees.
Osborne said he thought this item had the biggest potential benefit for both cities.
Additionally, the councils will discuss reestablishing a joint planning commission. Previously, a joint commission, operated by both cities, met quarterly and was comprised of the mayor, one council member and the chairperson of the planning commission from each city. However it has not met in nearly two decades.
Bristol Tennessee Mayor Margaret Feierabend, who was once a member of the joint commission, said it facilitated communication in the past. Although each city would have to do work independently to make the joint commission happen again, she hoped they could come to an agreement on reestablishing it at the meeting and reach agreements on other issues discussed at the meeting.
The councils will also receive a presentation from Cherith Young, the planning services manager for Bristol, Tennessee, on a grant the city got from the Tennessee State Historic Preservation Office to design guidelines and historic zoning regulations for its three national register historic districts, the Bristol Tennessee and Virginia Downtown Commercial District, the Fairmount Neighborhood Historic District and the Holston Avenue Historic District.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.