BRISTOL, Tenn. — No formal action was taken at Tuesday’s joint meeting with both Bristol city councils, but officials charted a course for the future of funding nonprofit organizations that promote tourism, cooperation on city planning and more joint council meetings.
The noon meeting in the Bristol, Tennessee city hall annex was the first joint council meeting in about three years and was attended by a majority of members from the city councils of Bristol, Tennessee and Bristol, Virginia, as well as employees from both cities and representatives from several city nonprofits.
It kicked off with a discussion on creating a multiyear funding plan for nonprofits that promote Bristol’s economy, specifically Believe in Bristol, the Main Street organization that promotes downtown; Discover Bristol, the chamber’s convention and visitors bureau; the Birthplace of Country Music, which manages its museum, the Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion and other events; and the Paramount Center for the Arts.
Bristol Tennessee Councilwoman Lea Powers recommended both councils shift their thinking on those four entities because they are economic drivers that bring people to Bristol and provide an influx of dollars for local businesses and city coffers. She said tourism is part of an economic development trifecta, along with retail and manufacturing.
“I think that we are at the position now where we’ve got to think outside the box of ‘Oh, we’re going to give you $25,000 a year for the next three years,’” Powers said.
She said funding could be based on performance or the return on investment by using a formula, when applicable, to determine the benefit the city reaps.
Bristol Virginia Vice Mayor Bill Hartley, who works with the Paramount, said he believes these organizations could potentially be incentivized to produce desired results, but a floor of funding should be set so these organizations know more or less what they will get years in advance, and a set formula could help with that.
Ultimately, members of both councils agreed on their respective cities looking further into setting up multiyear funding plans focused on using formulas when possible, while still looking on an entity-by-entity basis. They also discussed figuring out how to use data to measure success and incentivizing the results.
Both councils also expressed interest in reestablishing a joint planning commission. There used to be a joint commission that met quarterly and was comprised of the mayor, one council member and the chairperson of the planning commission from each city, but it hasn’t met in nearly two decades. Though each city still operates their own planning commissions, the joint commission provided a space for improved communication between the two cities.
Osborne, 31, admitted to being in elementary school when the old commission was meeting but said it would probably be a good idea to get more than just six people on a future joint commission to increase the number of ideas coming to the table.
Members of both councils said these types of joint meetings were beneficial. Powers said she hoped the two councils would be able to meet quarterly from this point forward.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.