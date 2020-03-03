BRISTOL, Tenn. — Future city elections in Bristol, Tennessee will take place in November, coinciding with state and national elections.
At Bristol Tennessee City Council’s Tuesday night general business meeting, council approved on second reading an ordinance changing city elections from May to November by a vote of 4 to 1. Mayor Margaret Feierabend cast the sole dissenting vote.
City elections include those for City Council, the Board of Education, city judges and city clerks.
At a November work session meeting, Jason Booher, the Sullivan County administrator of elections, told council the move could save the city $13,000 to $15,000 every election. The city will only need to pay for legal notices, which cost less than $1,000 and are sent out by the county’s Election Commission. He also said changing the date could increase voter participation, which was 11% in the last two city elections.
Councilwoman Lea Powers said voting is a special privilege people in the United States have, and council should support measures that increase voter participation.
“I just think anytime we can get even more people to the polls, it’s to our advantage,” Powers said.
Feierabend said she thought local issues could get overshadowed by national and state concerns, and the city’s nonpartisan elections could become more politicized along party lines.
The date change also pushes back the next city elections, when Feierabend, Powers and Keen’s terms will expire, by more than a year, from May 18, 2021, to Nov. 8, 2022. After that, city elections, which are held every two years, will move from May 2023 to November 2024.
Council also voted to adopt two resolutions. One annexes a 5.25-acre property at 1003 Highway 126 just outside the city limits, as well as a small section (434 feet) of highway. The second resolution establishes that the property will receive city services, including sewer service, police and fire department response and refuse collection.
Tim Beavers, director of developmental services for the city, previously said Anthony Boyd, the owner of the Highway 126 property, has plans to commercially develop it and requested the annexation to receive city services — primarily sanitary sewer services. He added that the details of what will be developed there aren’t yet known to the city.
Beavers said the property is currently appraised by the state at $122,400 and is estimated to generate $660.96 in annual property tax revenue for the city prior to any further development.
The city in turn will be responsible for a sewer line extension that is estimated to cost $1,000 and will be completed by city employees. The city will also be responsible for regular maintenance along the short stretch of Highway 126, but some of the costs are reimbursable through an agreement the city has with the Tennessee Department of Transportation.
In other business, council voted to approve three resolutions that set in motion efforts to restore the country music mural on the side of the Kil’n Time Ceramic building.
The first resolution awards a $92,800 bid to Inland Construction Inc., of Abingdon, Virginia, to refinish mortar joints, replace missing and damaged bricks and construct protective brick columns at the corners of the wall. The second resolution authorizes the city to enter an agreement with Tim White, who originally painted the mural in 1986, to repaint the wall for $24,000. The third awards a $128,040 bid to Stageline Mobile Stage Inc., of Canada, for the purchase of a mobile stage, which will replace the permanent stage that partially obscures the mural.
