BRISTOL, Tenn. — Bristol Tennessee City Council voted Tuesday to approve on first reading an ordinance changing city elections from May to November, lining them up with state and national elections.
City elections include those for City Council, the Board of Education, city judges and city clerks. Four council members voted in favor of the ordinance, with Mayor Margaret Feierabend casting the sole dissenting vote.
Feierabend said the change had some advantages — among them, decreasing the number of days that city schools are disrupted by elections — but she thought local issues could get overshadowed by national and state concerns, and the city’s nonpartisan elections could become more politicized along party lines.
At a November work session meeting, Jason Booher, the Sullivan County administrator of elections, told council the move would save the city $13,000 to $15,000 every election. The city would only need to pay for legal notices, which cost less than $1,000 and are sent out by the county’s Election Commission. He also said changing the date could increase voter participation, which was 11% in the last two city elections.
Vice Mayor Mahlon Luttrell, Councilwoman Lea Powers, Councilman Chad Keen and Councilman Vince Turner favor switching election dates based on saving costs and potentially improving voter participation.
“It’s more concise and streamlined. Anytime we can increase voter turnout, it’s an advantage,” Powers said.
Keen added that changing the election date to November would allow newly elected members of council to take part in the budgeting process for the next fiscal year, which usually starts at the end of January.
The date change would also push back the next city elections, when Feierabend, Powers and Keen’s terms would expire, by more than a year, from May 18, 2021, to Nov. 8, 2022. After that, city elections, which are held every two years, would move from May 2023 to November 2024.
Council is set to hold a vote on the second reading of the ordinance at its next general business meeting on March 3.
Council also voted unanimously in favor of a resolution that begins the process of annexing a property and tract off Highway 126 just outside the city limits by setting two public hearings for the March 3 City Council meeting.
Tim Beavers, director of developmental services for the city, said Anthony Boyd, the owner of the property at 1003 Highway 126, has plans to commercially develop it and requested the annexation to receive city services — primarily sanitary sewer services. He added that the details of what will be developed there aren’t yet known to the city.
The first hearing would focus on whether the city should annex the 5.25-acre tract of land as well as a 434-foot tract off Highway 126, while the second would be about the city services provided to both tracts once annexed. The hearings would be followed by a formal vote to approve or disapprove: the annexation; rezoning the property to B-3 general business; and a services plan that would extend the city’s sewer service and provide for street maintenance, streetlights, police and fire department responses, refuse collection and other standard city services to the tracts.
Beavers said the property is currently appraised by the state at $122,400 and would generate an estimated $660.96 in annual property tax revenue for the city prior to any further development.
The city in turn would be responsible for a sewer line extension that is estimated to cost $1,000 and would be completed by city employees. The city would also be responsible for regular maintenance along the short stretch of Highway 126, but some of the costs would be reimbursable through an agreement the city has with the Tennessee Department of Transportation.
