BRISTOL, Tenn. — At its Tuesday evening meeting, Bristol Tennessee City Council tabled its second vote on an amendment that would ban dog tethering from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.
Because Councilman Mahlon Luttrell was in Washington, D.C., during the Tuesday night general business meeting, Councilwoman Lea Powers asked that the vote for the amendment be tabled until January so he could be present. Council voted unanimously to table the matter.
The tethering amendment is primarily aimed at stopping 24-hour dog tethering and would allow city residents who work night shifts or own dogs for hunting or sporting purposes to get a permit that would set a different eight-hour period during which they would not be allowed to tether their dog. If approved, the new tethering rules would take effect on July 1, 2020.
At last month’s general council meeting, Councilman Chad Keen was the sole dissenting voice against the amendment, though Councilman Vince Turner expressed skepticism at how effective the new amendment would be at stopping 24-hour tethering.
Council also voted to approve the payment of $19,404.52 to the law firm Hunter, Smith & Davis for legal representation it provided from October 2018 through June 2019 in the ongoing lawsuit against property owner Ted Cox and his company, Reclaimed Resources.
The suit aims to make Cox, the owner of the former Raytheon property at 100 Vance Tank Road, remove nearly 400,000 waste tires stored in the otherwise empty industrial building.
As of Nov. 26, the city had incurred $3,206.14 in legal fees from Hunter, Smith & Davis for the current fiscal year.
In other business, the council authorized the chief of the Bristol Tennessee Police Department and the police captain of criminal investigations as signatories to withdraw funds from the city drug fund to be used in undercover drug enforcement operations. The money available in the city drug fund comes from items seized during police drug busts. City Manager Bill Sorah said the chief of police and the police captain previously had access to the drug fund and that the authorization is just a formality.
