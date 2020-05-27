BRISTOL, Va. — Calling it a “game changer” and a “historic opportunity,” Bristol Virginia City Council unanimously selected Hard Rock International, The United Co. and Par Ventures as its preferred gaming operators at its Tuesday meeting.
While it may have been a formality, since the collaboration was the only submission to the city’s request for potential gaming operators, the vote initiates a series of events designed to bring the question of a casino to city voters on Nov. 3. A new state law will allow five economically challenged cities, including Bristol, to conduct a public referendum on whether each city’s residents want a casino.
The city and Hard Rock expect to submit the plans to the Virginia Lottery Board early next week, City Manager Randy Eads said. If approved there, the council would be asked to approve a resolution in July or August asking the Circuit Court to order the referendum in November and naming the Hard Rock group as the proposed casino operators.
“This is an historic step; it’s a big step,” Mayor Neal Osborne said after the meeting. “At this point, we’re just waiting on the state lottery board, then we’re going to [have a] referendum in November. It’s a giant step. Not only will it help our budget with tax revenue, but it will change the quality of life and the face of the city completely.”
The project is forecast to create 2,000 new jobs with combined annual wages of $90 million and expected to generate between $15 million and $20 million annually for the city in tax revenues in addition to the city’s share of gaming tax revenue.
The investor group, which includes United Co. CEO Jim McGlothlin and Par Ventures President Clyde Stacy, issued a statement thanking city leaders for their support.
“We want to thank members of the Bristol Virginia City Council for their strong support tonight of the Hard Rock Casino Bristol. We also want to recognize City Manager Randy Eads and his team for their diligence during this process. We plan to honor this trust and confidence by building a world-class destination resort,” according to the statement.
“In tonight’s meeting, our elected officials and residents all echoed a similar theme — this project will be a game changer for Bristol, with a tremendous boost to our local economy from thousands of new jobs and additional city tax revenue,” according to the statement. “The resort will be a catalyst for the entire region, helping to create jobs at local businesses that will serve the 4 million tourists a year coming to Bristol to enjoy our outdoor beauty and visit the many wonderful entertainment, cultural and recreational attractions across Southwest Virginia and Northeast Tennessee.”
Sean Caffery, Hard Rock’s senior vice president of casino and business development, predicted the people of Bristol would welcome Hard Rock.
“We think the people of this city will embrace Hard Rock and will help us help the city and take Bristol’s brand around the world,” Caffery said.
Hard Rock, which is based in Florida and owned by the Seminole Tribe of Florida, operates cafes, hotels and casinos in 76 countries — and Bristol wouldn’t be its smallest market, he said.
“We have 13 casinos, and some serve smaller markets. Some are more remote,” Caffery said. “A lot of our cafes — and there are over 182 of them — some of those are in very small markets. We see this as the right mix of heritage and culture we think will bode well, and we hope that it helps grow this community more than anything else.”
In addition to the casino and hotel, the project includes plans for indoor and outdoor music venues for a crowd of up to 20,000.
Hard Rock anticipates attracting guests from hours away.
“When we look at a casino, it’s not just the immediate population — it’s what’s out an hour or two hours of drive time. That’s the target market we really want to drive here,” he said. “Initially, I think you’ll have a locals market that’s two or three hours out. Once you go beyond the 150-mile range or 200-mile range, depending on your attractions, you can begin to fly people in. You have the Tri-Cities Airport, which has great connectivity to a lot of other regional airports, so you can get people here. And we have a fleet of aircraft that we can bring people in, VIPs and others, who are really interested in whatever the acts are that we’re bringing.”
Vice Mayor Bill Hartley, who previously worked in promoting the Twin City’s country music heritage, voiced support.
“This is a very well-thought-out plan,” Hartley said. “Getting beyond the casino, it really makes Bristol a destination in entertainment. That builds on a lot of things that have been going on in this community for a long time.”
Councilman Anthony Farnum, who was just reelected last week, called it “my great honor” to make “this most important motion” to approve the proposal. Supporting the casino was at the center of Farnum’s campaign.
“This is something that this city greatly needs,” Councilman Kevin Wingard said. “We could not have had two better investors [McGlothlin, Stacy] step up for a project such as this. … It is going to change this whole, entire region if it passes. I am glad to see that it is going to be a referendum. … Out of the gate, I said I was for this, but I didn’t just want five people voting on it because it will change the face of this region.”
Councilman Kevin Mumpower, who was also reelected last week, complimented Caffery on the group’s presentation and urged them to communicate with the community.
“The community is looking for a world-class operation. They know a little bit about Hard Rock, but they don’t know probably enough,” Mumpower said. “It’s not about what the council votes. It’s going to be a referendum vote, so I think it’s really important that you openly communicate with the community on what this is really going to mean to the community. … You need to present what Hard Rock is going to look like.”
In their response, the casino backers acknowledged their intent to do just that.
“The voters in Bristol, Virginia will have an opportunity to approve this project on the ballot in this year's Nov. 3 general election. Between today and Nov. 3, we will work hard so that Bristol, Virginia voters are fully informed on this project and understand the significant ways in which it will benefit our community,” according to the statement.
During his presentation, Caffery revealed some specific details about the project.
They plan to begin by erecting a 300-room hotel with a spa, fitness center and swimming pool. The hotel could be expanded up to 750 rooms depending on demand. The hotel is depicted on a site plan on the southeast side of the property adjacent to the former Sears store and facing Gate City Highway.
The casino, which is depicted in part of the former Sears store and extending into the former mall, is programmed to initially include 1,500 slot machines and may be expanded up to 2,700. Plans call for 100 table games and a sports book area.
The entire complex would include seven restaurants — including barbecue and steak options — four bars, 30,000 square feet of retail shopping, 50,000 square feet of meeting and convention space, a 3,200-seat indoor entertainment venue and capacity for 20,000 people outdoors when weather allows. The outdoor music venue is depicted on the west side of the mall property — near the former cafeteria entrance — which abuts a large, wooded area.
South of the entertainment venue — in the former Belk women’s store space — plans show a proposed two-story NASCAR experience, golf experience and sports experience. A country music experience is depicted near the center of the former mall, adjacent to the casino.
In considering the proposal, the legislation required localities to consider nine factors in selecting a preferred casino gaming operator. Those include the potential benefit and prospective revenues of the proposed casino, the total value of the proposed casino, the proposed capital investment and the financial health of the proposer and its partners, experience in the operation of a casino gaming establishment, security plans for the proposed casino, economic development value of the proposed casino and potential for community reinvestment, availability of city-owned assets and privately owned assets, such as real property, including where there is only one location practicably available, and minority-owned business.
“Every factor we had to consider, they hit every single one well and above — beyond expectations,” Eads said.
