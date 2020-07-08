BRISTOL, Tenn. — After two years serving as the figurehead of Bristol, Tennessee, Margaret Feierabend handed over her seat and gavel to the city’s new mayor, Mahlon Luttrell.
At its general business meeting on Tuesday evening, Bristol Tennessee City Council reorganized and voted to appoint Luttrell as mayor and Vince Turner as vice mayor.
“My promise is that I will continue to do my best to serve all the citizens, employees and businesses of our wonderful city,” Luttrell said. “And we all know that our community, state and country has experienced difficult times and will probably see some more, but Bristol, Tennessee is a strong community, and I know that all of us working together will make it even stronger.”
Both Luttrell and Turner were elected to their first terms on City Council in May 2019.
City Council also voted in favor of a resolution that authorizes the sale of nearly an entire block along Shelby Street to local development group A.G. Commercial. This resolution also claws back the original terms of a development plan City Council approved in October for a project that would replace the former Bristol Products and Coyne Textile buildings with a three-floor mixed-use building.
Under the purchase and sale agreement, A.G. Commercial will pay roughly $1 million to the city to acquire the project site. About half of that price will cover the expected cost of the demolition the city hired Taff & Frye to complete. If the cost of that work exceeds $505,000, the developer will pay the city the difference. If it is less than that number, the city will pay the developer the difference. The other half will cover other miscellaneous costs incurred by the city related to the property and project.
However, the plan to build the Seven14 — a 60,000-square-foot, three-floor mixed-use building that will house a grocery store, restaurants and offices on the ground floor and loft apartments on the top two floors — is still underway.
Shortly afterward, City Council voted in favor of a related resolution that approves the use of up to $2 million in tax increment financing (TIF) incentives to help pay for the Shelby Street project. At its June 24 meeting, the Bristol Housing Board of Commissioners held a hearing on the TIF request and then approved a resolution for a $2 million TIF incentive agreement.
Initially A.G. Commercial did not seek any tax incentives for the project despite being eligible, and the now-rescinded development plan stated they would not seek any. However, an A.G. Commercial-commissioned study conducted by Blackburn, Childers & Steagall, an accounting and consulting firm, states that with “the TIF, estimated cashflow is positive $106,850. Without the TIF, the estimated cash flow is negative $59,000.”
A news release from A.G. Commercial states that some of the TIF funds will be used for Federal Emergency Management Agency-required flood-proofing.
It will now be up to the Sullivan County Commission to give final approval on allowing TIF incentives to be used for the project. The County Commission’s next general session meeting is set for July 16 at 6 p.m.
In other business, council approved appropriations agreements for the funds the city will give to nonprofits in fiscal year 2021. This includes one agreement that will cut funding to the Convention and Visitors Bureau to $75,000, nearly 56% less than the previous year, unless certain conditions are met. If both Bristol city councils and the Bristol Chamber of Commerce reach a restructuring agreement prior to Sept. 30, the CVB will get 40% of Bristol, Tennessee’s occupancy taxes collected during the fiscal year 2021. A ceiling would be set at $400,000 annually.
The city also cut some funding to Second Harvest Food Bank, United Way of Bristol and community programs run by the Chamber of Commerce. All funding was cut to Rhythm & Roots Reunion. Instead the city will allow a mobile stage it purchased in March to be used for free during the festival. Funding remained the same for Believe in Bristol, the Paramount Foundation and the Birthplace of Country Music. Theatre Bristol, which the city hasn’t funded in previous years, will receive $20,000.
