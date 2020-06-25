BRISTOL, Va. — With dim prospects for a 2020 Appalachian League baseball season, the Bristol Virginia City Council on Tuesday agreed to prorate the host organization’s lease.
The professional rookie league season was scheduled to begin June 22, but with the COVID-19 pandemic circumstances and Major League Baseball not getting its season underway for about another month, the call of “play ball” this summer appears unlikely, Bristol Baseball Inc. President Mahlon Luttrell said.
“The season is suspended indefinitely,” Luttrell said. “In all likelihood, I don’t think you’ll see baseball this year; I don’t think it’s coming,”
Bristol Baseball historically pays the city $8,000 annually to lease Boyce Cox Field, and the Pittsburgh Pirates affiliate typically hosts 34 games each summer from mid-June through late August.
“Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the start of the 2020 Appalachian League season is being delayed indefinitely,” according to a June 12 statement from the league office.
On Tuesday, the council agreed not to require any payments until games begin and no payments if there are no games.
Bristol was among the charter members of the original Appalachian League, formed in 1911, but there is a chance minor league baseball may never return due to a proposal by Major League Baseball to eliminate many minor league teams.
“We won’t know that until probably about Sept. 15,” Luttrell said in response to a question. “There has been a lot of dialogue with major league, the commissioner’s office, of contracting 40 teams.”
Luttrell said there are also conversations about reinventing the league.
“There has been some dialogue that, if that [rookie league] goes away, there is a possibility the Appalachian League could become a premier collegiate summer league. We don’t know the details of that yet. It could be a good thing, but we don’t know yet,” he said.
