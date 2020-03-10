BRISTOL, Va. — City leaders agreed Tuesday to begin work on projects designed to add more than 100 downtown parking spots.
The City Council’s 5-0 vote authorizes city planners to complete designs that would reconfigure parking along parts of Piedmont Avenue, Goode Street, Cumberland Street, Country Music Way and Lee Street, add pedestrian crosswalks and handicapped-accessible parking spaces and revise traffic patterns of some streets.
Plans call for converting parallel parking spaces along sections of those streets to diagonal parking, reconfiguring Piedmont Avenue’s intersection with State Street, replacing the traffic signal at Piedmont Avenue and Cumberland Street next to Blackbird Bakery with a four-way stop, converting Winston Alley to two-way traffic and converting Lee Street between Cumberland and State streets to one-way.
“I think it’s a good opportunity to address an issue that we have and add a whole lot of parking,” Mayor Neal Osborne said after the meeting. “You hear people talk about a lack of convenient parking. Our problems are small compared to some other cities, but that doesn’t negate the fact there’s a problem. I think it’s a good opportunity — we’re not charging for parking like Bristol, Tennessee — to show that we’re open for business. Park your car here, and spend some money on our side.”
The city expects to pay for much of the work with part of its allotment of federal Community Development Block Grant [CDBG] funding for fiscal 2020-21.
The council discussed the issue for about 45 minutes and heard from a number of residents on both sides of the issue.
Immediate plans call for restriping existing parking spots along Goode Street, which would add about 25 spaces between Commonwealth Avenue and Cumberland Street, near the Bristol Public Library. The remainder of the work would be designed this year, with most of the work expected to occur this fall, City Manager Randy Eads said.
“Restriping would occur as weather permits,” Eads said. “Depending on funding, if we need to stagger it across a couple of fiscal years, we will. If we can get it all in one year, we’d like to do that.”
In the future, the council would have to approve further CDBG funding allocations and the plan to convert part of Lee Street to a one-way road.
Public Works Director Wallace McCulloch said a majority of downtown businesses he’s spoken with support the proposed changes.
Justin Brown, who runs a business on the Tennessee side, said he supports the plans.
“With Tennessee having the parking pass, you’ll get people coming to the Virginia side and hogging up the spots,” Brown said, referring to a recent decision by the Bristol Tennessee City Council to offer a downtown parking pass for a $300 annual fee. “We don’t have a parking problem downtown; we have parking issues. A lot of businesses and employees will park on State Street for eight to 10 hours a day. There is no enforcement, so they have no reason to leave.”
Brown added that occasionally paying a $16 parking ticket on the Tennessee side is much cheaper than the $300 fee.
Most council members voiced support for the concept, but Councilman Kevin Mumpower called the idea of a four-way stop instead of a signal at Cumberland and Piedmont a “disaster” given the hilly approach on the south side and the pedestrian volume.
Resident Nancy Marney also expressed similar doubts.
“My concern would be, on the diagonal parking, you’re backing out into traffic. … There is always that blind spot when you’re backing out. … You all keep trying to reinvent the wheel, and all you ever come up with is a flat tire.”
Mayor Neal Osborne said he too is concerned about that aspect.
“I was on the traffic commission for a long time, and I’ve voted to take out a lot of lights at a lot of intersections,” Osborne said. “That particular one concerns me. I know the traffic counts are low, but you are coming off a major hill coming down Cumberland Street, and the lane shifts a little bit when you’re crossing over. It concerns me because of the potential for building up a head of steam coming down that hill.”
Eads called the concerns “valid” and said they would review the plans.
