BRISTOL, Tenn. — An amendment to the city’s sign ordinance will be heading back to the Bristol Tennessee Planning Commission after council decided to err on the side of caution in allowing new electronic signs downtown.
At its regularly scheduled work session Tuesday night, Bristol Tennessee City Council determined an ordinance amendment that would, among other things, allow more electronic signs in nonresidential zones should go back to the commission, primarily so the city’s B2 zone, which encompasses the entirety of the Tennessee side of downtown, can be excluded.
Several members of council expressed concerns that electronic signs could clash with the historic downtown buildings and create eyesores.
Mayor Margaret Feierabend, who sits on the Planning Commission, said if they push the ordinance forward as it stands, it would be difficult to remove the downtown area from the ordinance, but an amendment to the ordinance could easily add the B2 zone later on if the council so chooses.
Feierabend also said because the buildings in downtown Bristol reflect multiple architectural styles and periods — rather than the more uniform architecture of downtown Abingdon or Elizabethton — she didn’t want their ordinances to be overly obtrusive. The city is also not legally allowed to regulate how tasteful electronic signs can be.
In other business, the city is poised to make an appointment to the BTES Power Board at its meeting next Tuesday.
At its regular business meeting on July 9, council chose not to appoint anyone to the Bristol Tennessee Essential Services Power Board until after they discussed the matter at their work session. At the time, three candidates — incumbent Gary McGeough, Chad Couch and Douglas Harmon — all vied for the position.
Council required candidates to reapply, but only McGeough and Harmon chose to do so.
Members of council indicated that because there is no longer a third candidate that could possibly split the vote and prevent a consensus, they will not have a problem appointing someone.
McGeough was appointed to the board for the first time in February 2016. He is currently retired but has experience in numerous managerial and administrative roles, is a chairman with Service Corps of Retired Executives and does work with numerous city nonprofits.
On his application for the power board slot, Harmon said he has 30 years of experience in accounting, has audited public companies and has served on the board of directors for United Way of Bristol and the Rotary Club of Bristol.