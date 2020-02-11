BRISTOL, Va. — The city of Bristol, Virginia will not hold a public referendum regarding whether to build a proposed elementary school anytime soon — because it can’t.
City Manager Randy Eads told City Council on Tuesday that the city charter doesn’t contain the language required to put a referendum question on the ballot. Referendum provisions were apparently stripped out of a series of 2019 charter changes approved by the General Assembly, Eads said. While all other changes were approved, the charter was left out.
“We looked through all my emails today. I can find no notification,” Eads told the council.
He said state Del. Israel O’Quinn, R-Bristol, was unaware the charter provisions were removed but suggested contacting the governor’s office for a potential remedy.
Eads said the city charter that is online is incorrect because it contains the referendum language.
This finding would have no impact on a referendum concerning the proposed casino at the former Bristol Mall. Legislation now before the House and Senate would require a referendum in each of five cities named in the bills and spells out the specific language for the referendum and a schedule for it to occur.
The item arose because the council was scheduled to discuss language of a potential referendum question regarding the funding for a proposed new elementary school. Vice Mayor Bill Hartley asked what kind of precedent such a vote would set, since the council already voted 3-2 last year to support the School Board’s funding plan and the location next to the existing Van Pelt Elementary.
Councilman Kevin Mumpower is urging that the question be put before the voters because it represents a significant, long-term expense. It is expected to cost $20 million.
The council debated aspects of the referendum issue.
“Common sense, if you’re going to do a huge project that will change the landscape of this city for decades, it doesn’t take a rocket scientist. It’s common sense. That’s why you have a referendum,” Mumpower said. “It’s not five people being smarter than the community; it’s a major decision for this community they have to live with for 30, 40, 50 years.”
Hartley said the council should deliberate the framework of how and when to put such questions before the public.
“You’ve got to be careful. Think about the precedent you’re setting,” Hartley said. “Is it the fact we’re borrowing money? … At some point, we’ll need a new jail. Will that go out for referendum? … At what point do you put something out for a referendum?”
Mayor Neal Osborne supports having a discussion about the framework of referenda.
“I think it might be beneficial to have optional language, here’s option A, here’s option B,” Osborne said. “You have to have a bigger discussion about what kind of parameters do you want to set.”
