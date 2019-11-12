BRISTOL, Va. — The Bristol Virginia City Council spent more than 90 minutes Tuesday asking questions and reviewing details regarding a proposed new school next to Van Pelt Elementary.
Additional discussion is expected on other aspects of the project during the council’s Nov. 26 meeting, and a vote could occur later this year, Mayor Neal Osborne said after the meeting.
Last week, the School Board approved recommending the Van Pelt site for a new $18.4 million, 630-student school as its preferred option. A split council rejected that same plan last November.
“I would think we would probably vote on this in December. I don’t make the schedule myself, but I think we should move quickly with this and have a yes or no answer and not drag this out like we have for the past year and a half,” Osborne said after the meeting.
City Manager Randy Eads said city staff is working to develop cost estimates for possible street improvements needed to accommodate a new school at Van Pelt, which is in a residential area.
“We should have the information about street projects associated with the new school by the next meeting,” Eads said. “I anticipate potentially holding a public hearing on Nov. 26 for the public to come in and voice any concerns in regards to the financing of the new school. After that, it will be up to council on how they want to move forward.”
Some residents spoke Tuesday as the Rev. Jackie Nophlin presented the council with a petition containing about 190 signatures opposing the Van Pelt plan.
“These are people not ashamed to give their name, their address and their telephone number against the school going up to Van Pelt,” Nophlin said. “They are taxpayers, and they’re parents, and they have grave concerns.”
Resident Breanne Forbes Hubbard called the Van Pelt site the city’s best option.
“Our children cannot just wait and wait and wait,” Hubbard said. “It is time for action by the City Council, and I urge you to move forward with the plan.”
The council would vote on accepting or rejecting a proposed comprehensive agreement through the Virginia Public-Private Education Facilities and Infrastructure Act with J.A. Street on its plans to construct the building.
“Our School Board has approved the comprehensive agreement. If the council approves it, the finances, the architects and contractors would complete the [construction] plan. The plans we have now are currently not complete,” Superintendent Keith Perrigan said. “We would be in for $250,000 regardless if we go through with the plan.”
Once the construction plans are complete, the city will own them and be able to calculate the interest rate associated with a 30-year lease agreement.
“The comprehensive agreement says if the annual payment comes in above $1.3 million annually, the deal would be off. If the annual payment is under $1.3 million, the School Board has one last action to take,” Perrigan said.
That annual payment is currently estimated at $1.1 million. The division proposes to close three elementary schools — Highland View, Stonewall Jackson and Washington-Lee, which would generate an estimated $980,000 in savings — to help make those annual payments, with the balance coming from state lottery education funds.
Quizzed about what those savings mean in terms of personnel, Perrigan said it would impact nine teachers and one administrator, but they hope to handle all of that through retirements or attrition.
Councilman Kevin Mumpower repeated his previous call for the council to consider making a down payment of up to $5 million on the project to save the city millions in interest costs over the 30-year term of the agreement.
Mumpower also raised concerns about the results of a school division survey with 350 respondents, including teachers, division employees, parents of students and some students.
Mumpower pointed out that one group of respondents ranked Van Pelt last in the survey: elementary teachers working at the schools slated to close. Among all teachers and staff, however, Van Pelt received the most first-place votes.
“These are the people who are most affected by this: the teachers and the students,” Mumpower said. “I think you need to look deeper there.”
