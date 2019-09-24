BRISTOL, Tenn. — Wallace Properties Management Group plans to demolish two homes it owns on Hill Street and build another car lot, but it needs rezoning approval from Bristol Tennessee City Council.
At its Tuesday meeting, City Council considered rezoning two residential properties at 841 and 843 Hill St. from residential to B-1A limited business. The properties are behind the Wallace Used Cars lot, and, if approved, the new lot would be used for additional vehicles.
At its Sept. 16 meeting, the city’s Planning Commission voted 7 to 2 in favor of recommending the rezoning of the houses in a neighborhood near Anderson Elementary School. They’re owned by Wallace Properties Management Group. The two dissenting votes were by Commissioners Joel Staton and Scott Gaynor.
The city has placed a sign in front of the two properties that states the rezoning is under consideration, and Cherith Young, the city’s planning services manager, said two separate property owners who live nearby expressed opposition.
If the rezoning is approved, Wallace Properties Management Group may be required to put some type of buffer of trees or fencing where the property line abuts a residential property, and Tim Beavers, director of developmental services, said there may be some landscaping required along Hill and Ninth streets.
Councilwoman Lea Powers said she supports business growth, but it would be ideal if buffering was placed along Hill and Ninth streets, obscuring the lot the sake of the neighborhood. Young said the city can communicate with Wallace to see if it’s willing to do so, but the city can’t require it.
Mayor Margaret Feierabend said council needs to be aware that there is a shortage of affordable housing for middle-income households. But Councilman Mahlon Luttrell said Wallace Properties Management Group planned to tear down the houses regardless of whether council approves rezoning the properties.
Feierabend also said it is important for council to keep in mind that after they approve rezoning the property, plans could change, and, if sold, there are other allowable uses in the B-1A zone beyond parking lots. These uses include retail, outpatient care, restaurants, veterinary services or dry cleaning.
Council also looked at an ordinance that would allow establishments to sell craft beer on their premises and in take-home containers.
Currently the city has on-premises permits and off-premises permits, but one business cannot currently have both in the city. With an on-premises permit, a business can sell beer to be consumed on the premises, and with an off-premises permit, beer can be sold to be consumed at a later time off-premises. The new ordinance would create a new dual permit that would allow businesses that already qualify for an on-premises permit to sell beer to be sold in bottles, cans or refillable, sealed containers.
