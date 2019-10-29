BRISTOL, Va. — Bristol, Virginia leaders approved spending more than $500,000 Tuesday to acquire a new garbage truck and lease a fleet of golf carts.
In separate actions, City Council voted unanimously to approve a three-year, $211,000 agreement to lease 65 new Club Car brand golf carts for use at the city’s Clear Creek Golf Course and to pay off the previous cart lease at a cost of more than $45,500.
The council voted 4-1 for a 2019 Mack garbage truck for more than $258,500, with Councilman Kevin Wingard voting against the resolution. The truck will replace a 2011 Mack with more than 10,000 operating hours.
The total golf cart agreement with Motive Power is for more than $296,000, but the city is set to receive an $84,500 credit for trading in its older fleet of carts, according to the lease agreement. Each cart is priced at $4,555.
Wingard said the city should practice better maintenance and try to get additional life out of its equipment.
Clear Creek Golf Course Manager Casey Barnes told the council the existing carts are undependable and batteries often run down.
“The terrain on the backside of the golf course — up and down all those hills — that really drains batteries,” Barnes said. “We have 65 carts, and 38 of them won’t make it through 18 holes, so we try to send those out for nine holes and do the best we can.”
Barnes said a recent membership drive has sparked additional use.
“From January to October last year, our cart leases generated $196,000. This year, we’re at $286,000. There’s a big difference,” Barnes said.
Wingard urged trying to extend the useful life to four years and develop a plan to replace 25% of the fleet each year.
As for the trash truck, City Manager Randy Eads said the city is trying to save maintenance costs by replacing the older truck before encountering upkeep issues.
“This vehicle is 9 years old and has 10,000 hours on it. Based on research we’ve done, it appears the average length for a vehicle is about 8,000 hours. So we’re 2,000 hours over the typical use of a garbage collection truck,” Eads said. “We use them as best we can and try to take care of them as best we can, but that type [of] environment is not very friendly to vehicles.”
