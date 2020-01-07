BRISTOL, Tenn. — Effective Aug. 1, dog tethering will be banned from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. in Bristol, Tennessee unless residents obtain a permit.
At its Tuesday night general council meeting, Bristol Tennessee City Council voted 4-1, with Councilman Chad Keen dissenting, to approve the ordinance on its second reading. The new rule aims to stop 24-hour dog tethering and would allow city residents who work night shifts, or who own dogs for hunting or sporting purposes, to get a permit that would set a different eight-hour period during which they are not allowed to tether their dog.
The meeting also included a vote for an amendment clarifying that additional permits only allow the eight-hour period to be shifted, not eliminated. The amendment — which was passed with four votes and one abstention — also pushed the effective date of the ordinance to Aug. 1 from July 1.
Keen abstained from voting on the amendment; he also voted no on the ordinance’s first reading in November. After the meeting, he said he abstained from voting on the amendment because he planned to vote against approving the ordinance.
He said he believes it is wrong to allow dogs to be tethered all day, every day, but said he did not believe it was the place of government to tell people what time of day is acceptable to tether their dog.
The vote for the ordinance was delayed last month when council voted unanimously to table the issue until its January meeting because Councilman Mahlon Luttrell was not present at that time.
In other business, the city voted to approve a construction contract for a pedestrian improvement project along Virginia Avenue.
The $622,622 construction contract was awarded to Summers-Taylor Inc., an Elizabethton-based company. Summers-Taylor was the lowest bidder on the project, but the amount still exceeds initial cost estimates by about $90,000.
Construction will be primarily funded through the Tennessee Department of Transportation’s Transportation Alternatives program, which will pay $425,308.20, with the city paying the rest, including costs that exceed the original estimate, for a total of $197,313.80.
TDOT must also approve the contract, according to Tim Beavers, director of developmental services for the city.
The project would involve adding 5-foot-wide sidewalks to both sides of Virginia Avenue running from East Cedar Street to properties owned by the Bristol Tennessee Housing Redevelopment Authority near Hazelwood Street.
