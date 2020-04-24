The Southwest Virginia COVID-19 Advisory Council announced $50,000 in food relief for 1,000 families across the region Friday.

The United Way of Southwest Virginia will provide 1,000 $50 food vouchers to Feeding Southwest Virginia, which will then distribute them through food pantries, according to a news release.

Localities that will receive food vouchers include the counties of Bland, Buchanan, Carroll, Dickenson, Giles, Grayson, Lee, Pulaski, Russell, Scott, Smyth, Tazewell, Washington and Wise, and the cities of Galax and Norton.

Feedback from more than 150 organizations had identified food insecurity as a major issue across the region, followed by child care, the release states.

The COVID-19 Advisory Council includes representatives from the public sector, health and human service agencies and the private sector and was formed in recent weeks to develop coordinated responses to the coronavirus pandemic.

