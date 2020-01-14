The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has approved a major flood control project in Southwest Virginia valued at nearly $300 million.
The funding is accomplished by the Additional Supplemental Appropriations Disaster Relief Act, 2019, signed into law June 6, 2019, by President Donald Trump.
Among other things, the act provided $3.258 billion in five appropriations accounts: Investigations; Construction; Mississippi River and Tributaries; Operation and Maintenance; and Flood Control and Coastal Emergencies. Of that amount, $740 million was provided to construct flood and storm damage reduction projects and $35 million was provided for studies.
The Corps will use an estimated $286.9 million provided in the Construction account to complete measures to reduce flood risks in the Tug and Levisa Forks and Upper Cumberland River Basins in two counties, Buchanan and Dickenson, in Southwest Virginia.
“The allocation of funding in the Investigations account and additional construction projects announced today helps enable these communities to prepare for, and reduce the risk of flood damages caused by potential weather events in the future,” said Mr. R.D. James, Assistant Secretary of the Army for Civil Works.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.