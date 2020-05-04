ABINGDON, Va. — Animal Health International Inc. (AHI) was sentenced Monday, through its corporate counsel, in U.S. District Court in Abingdon, Virginia, after pleading guilty in February to introducing misbranded drugs into interstate commerce.
AHI is a Colorado corporation that obtains prescription drugs for animals from manufacturers for further distribution to veterinarians, farms, feedlots and other facilities.
At the time of the guilty plea, Patterson Companies Inc., AHI’s corporate parent, entered into a nonprosecution agreement in which it committed to enhance its compliance program and fully comply with the law.
At the sentencing Monday, AHI was ordered to pay a forfeiture money judgment of over $46 million, $1 million to the Virginia Department of Health Professionals and a $5 million fine.
All of those amounts have been paid in full according to the plea agreement, which required AHI to make full payment prior to pleading guilty.
In addition, AHI was placed on probation for a period of one year. In the past 18 months, Patterson has fully cooperated in the investigation and implemented changes to its compliance programs to prevent further violations of federal and state law.
U.S. Attorney Thomas T. Cullen and Special Agent in Charge Mark S. McCormack of the FDA’s Office of Criminal Investigation in the Metro Washington Field Office made the announcement.
The investigation of the case was conducted by the Food and Drug Administration Office of Criminal Investigations with the assistance of the Virginia Department of Health Professions. Assistant U.S. Attorney Randy Ramseyer prosecuted the case for the United States.
