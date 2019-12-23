Operation Blessing 03

Fifth grade students from Cornerstone Christian Academy brought some Christmas joy to nearly 500 veterans this holiday season by participating in a class service project known as Operation Blessing. This marks the fourth year that CCA fifth graders have participated in the outreach effort, which gives students an opportunity to collect, assemble and deliver care packages, also known as blessing bags, to veterans at the Mountain Home Veterans Affairs Medical Community in Johnson City, Tennessee.

ABINGDON, Va. ― Fifth grade students from Cornerstone Christian Academy recently delivered some Christmas joy to nearly 500 veterans by participating in a class service project known as Operation Blessing.

This marked the fourth year that academy fifth graders have participated in the outreach effort, which gives students an opportunity to collect, assemble and deliver care packages, also known as blessing bags, to veterans at the Mountain Home Veterans Affairs Medical Community in Johnson City, Tennessee, according to the school.

Earlier this fall, CCA students began collecting donation items that included packaged snacks, hygiene products, puzzle books, handkerchiefs, socks and a smaller version of the book “Grace Under Fire,” which is a compilation of letters of faith from the battlefields of American history.

“This is such a special project for our fifth graders because it gives them a unique opportunity to express their love and appreciation for our veterans, who have given so much for us,” fifth grade instructor Jessica Edwards said in a statement.

Edwards also volunteers with Soldiers’ Angels, a national nonprofit that provides aid and comfort to the men and women of the U.S. Army, Marines, Navy, Air Force, Coast Guard, their families and the growing veteran population.

“God provided exactly what we needed through students, parents, CCA families, local churches, local business and anonymous givers. We’re so grateful to the individuals and groups that contributed to this worthy cause so that our youth could go out and minister to our heroes,” she said.

