BRISTOL, Tenn. — Contura Energy’s board of directors has unanimously appointed David J. Stetson on Monday as the company’s new chief executive officer and as a member of the board.
He previously served on Contura’s board of directors from November 2018 through April 2019, according to a written statement. Stetson succeeds Kevin Crutchfield, who left the company in May.
“Since we began this search process, our board has focused on identifying a candidate with the right mix of coal market acumen, robust executive experience, strategic ability, and natural leadership talent to create value for Contura’s shareholders,” said Board Chairman Neale Trangucci. “David exemplifies these qualities and, combined with his existing familiarity with many of Contura’s operational assets, will no doubt hit the ground running in leading Contura forward.”
Stetson most recently served as chairman of the board of directors and chief executive officer of both ANR Inc. and Alpha Natural Resources Holdings Inc., from July 2016 until Alpha’s merger with Contura in November 2018. Prior to leading Alpha, he held a number of executive leadership positions with various energy companies, including Trinity Coal Corp., American Resources Offshore Inc., Lexington Coal Co. and Lipari Energy Inc.
Stetson earned a bachelor of science from Murray State University, a juris doctor degree from the Brandeis School of Law at the University of Louisville, and a master of business administration degree from the University of Notre Dame.
"I welcome the opportunity to lead Contura into the future and I look forward to working alongside its talented management team for the benefit of our many diverse stakeholders,” Stetson said. “With its high-quality assets, strong customer relationships and some of the most experienced, hardest working miners in the coal industry, I believe Contura is well positioned for success.”