BRISTOL, Tenn. — Bristol-based Contura Energy has reduced the size of its board of directors to five and made a couple of changes to senior management positions, according to a news release issued Tuesday.
On Monday, the company’s board of directors took action to reconfigure the board’s composition while reserving the ability to increase its size and appoint one or more additional members in the future, the release states.
As a result, Anthony Orlando, Harvey L. Tepner, Michael Ward and previous board Chairman Neale X. Trangucci have each voluntarily resigned from the board. None of their resignations was the result of any disagreement with Contura on any matter relating to the company’s operations, policies or practices, the release states.
Subsequently, Contura’s remaining board members, David J. Stetson, who is Contura’s chief executive officer, Albert E. Ferrara Jr., Daniel J. Geiger and John E. Lushefski, unanimously elected Stetson as chairman of the board and Lushefski as lead independent director. The board has asked that the company’s Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee identify and review potential, qualified candidates to join the board in the near term.
In addition, Contura’s current executive vice president and chief operating officer, Scott Kreutzer, will transition to a newly created position of executive vice president and chief strategy officer, the release states. Kreutzer has served in his current role at Contura since January 2018, having previously served in various other senior leadership roles at Contura and its predecessor company, Alpha Natural Resources, since 2011.
Joining Contura’s management team as the company’s executive vice president and chief operating officer will be Jason Whitehead, former chief operating officer at Alpha Natural Resources, the release states.
Both positions will report directly to Contura’s chief executive officer, David Stetson.