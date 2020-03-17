Several controlled burns will take place in Scott and Wise counties between this week and mid-May, according to a news release from the U.S. Forest Service.

The burns are intended to restore open woodlands and grasslands to forest landscapes and improve wildlife habitats, the release states.

Burns are scheduled for: a 5,033-acre area north of North Fork of Pound Lake, near Virginia’s border with Kentucky; a 312-acre area at Flatwoods; and a 1,603-acre area at Pound Gap at the Wise and Scott county line.

Nearby communities may see and smell smoke, according to the Forest Service. The agency said experienced fire managers will monitor weather conditions as they set burn schedules.

