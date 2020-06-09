BRISTOL, Tenn. — The three-story steel skeleton of the classroom wing of Bristol, Tennessee’s new middle school cast a shadow over BurWil Construction employees as they worked on the building Monday morning.
Despite some setbacks due to weather and the COVID-19 pandemic, construction continues on the school, which has not been named. It will total 154,000 square feet.
Ed Depew, supervisor of facilities and maintenance for the city school system, said the school is still expected to be completed in time for the 2021-22 school year. However, he added that construction will probably not be complete until December 2021 because the current Vance Middle School can’t be demolished and the land used for a parking lot until the new school is complete. The present school’s gym is the only part that will be repurposed for the new building.
Currently, BurWil Construction crews are building the area where the majority of classrooms for grades six through eight will be housed. Once that building is further along, a corridor will be built connecting the classrooms to the gym, which will be refurbished and upgraded.
“This building was designed to be a modern school,” Depew said. “Schools today don’t operate the way they did in 1960.”
Vance Middle School, which was built in 1958, is inadequate for the needs of today’s students and teachers, Depew said. It isn’t air-conditioned, it’s heated with a hot water radiator, there is no room for sixth grade students, and it doesn’t work for many modern teaching practices, he added.
The new facility is designed for today’s needs and expectations. Most classrooms will be built to enable collaboration with neighboring classes. The connecting corridor will house a small theater, the cafeteria, the kitchen and a media center, which will include the library. In addition to refurbishing the gym, there will be a one-story addition to house the school’s art programs.
But Depew said even with all the new features, due to budget constraints, there were things they couldn’t include that the school needs or would benefit from. The middle school won’t have a football field or non-regulation track. Renovations will not be made to the old fieldhouse either. He added that school officials are looking for additional funding so they can eventually build the football field and the track, as well as renovate the fieldhouse.
The total cost of the middle school is estimated to be more than $36.1 million, including property acquisition, design, site preparation and construction. Roughly $27 million of that cost will be paid for through Sullivan County School Construction Bonds and the rest covered by the school system budget and contributions by the city.
The city’s share will be discussed during a called Bristol Tennessee City Council meeting at 7 tonight. Council members are set to vote on a resolution that would commit $2.5 million from the city budget toward construction.
This resolution would also rescind a previous resolution council approved in October 2018, which states that council would only commit a formula-based amount not to exceed $2.5 million. When council approved that resolution, the estimated cost of the middle school construction was about $32.6 million.
City Manager Bill Sorah said the new resolution is necessary to update and clarify what the city is committing toward the school system.
The meeting will be held in the Slater Community Center at 325 McDowell St. It will also be broadcast live over the city’s YouTube channel and Bristol Tennessee Essential Services channel 16 or Charter channel 192.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.