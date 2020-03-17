Hikers are being asked to postpone embarking on a journey on the Appalachian Trail.
The Appalachian Trail Conservancy, which manages the trail, reports that the COVID-19 virus is spreading throughout the country, including in Appalachian Trail states, such as Virginia and North Carolina.
The ATC asks people to postpone their section or thru-hike. Instead, consider alternate ways of connecting to the trail and to the outdoors.
"We do not make this request lightly," the organization said. "We manage and protect the A.T. because it is meant to be hiked. However, the practices necessary to support a section or thru-hike may make A.T. hikers vectors to spread COVID-19 — whether congregating at shelters or around picnic tables, traveling to trailheads in shuttle vans, or lodging at the various hostels up and down the trail."
The trail passes through Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia.
