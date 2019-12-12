BRISTOL, Tenn. — An investigation of the 421 Area Emergency Services Volunteer Fire Department by Tennessee’s Office of the Comptroller of the Treasury found malfeasance and internal control deficiencies, according to a report from the office.
The findings were given to Sullivan County District Attorney General Barry Staubus and were presented to a grand jury Wednesday. No action was taken to file criminal charges, Staubus said.
The investigation was initiated after the office received allegations of questionable practices by the department’s former chief who isn't named in the report. It was discovered that he and his wife used an SUV owned by the department for personal use and made questionable fuel purchases with the department’s funds adding up to more than $7,000 from 2013 through 2018. The investigation also found that a nearly $200 personal loan was given to a volunteer member.
The report states the board of directors for the department, which is a nonprofit organization, failed to provide adequate oversight over the use of the vehicle and fuel purchases. There also was not supporting documentation for petty cash transactions, the report states.
