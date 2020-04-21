BRISTOL, Va. — You can say there’s no such thing as a free lunch.
But if you’re a factory worker at Electro-Mechanical Corp. in Bristol, Virginia, that’s exactly what you get three days a week.
Founded in 1958, this longtime company on Goodson Street employs 400 factory workers who must be on-site and cannot work from home, said company leader Howard Broadfoot.
So while another 100 workers are working from home due to concerns over spreading the coronavirus, factory workers are being treated to a free lunch on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
“We’re providing lunch for about 400 people, three days a week, all from local restaurants,” said Broadfoot.
The program started on April 8 and is coordinated through the Bristol Chamber of Commerce to support local restaurants, Broadfoot said.
That includes giant takeout orders from the Burger Bar, Stateline Bar & Grille, Bristol Bagel & Bakery and the Bristol Gardens & Grill.
“The advantage is we’re providing help for local restaurants that are in need,” Broadfoot said. “And we’re trying to do only local folks — no chains. It’s the people who were most affected by the closures.”
Broadfoot figures the lunches reward the factory workers, who have been deemed “essential.” “They’re working on our equipment that we’re selling for hospitals or other essential businesses, basically.”
Of course, it’s not cheap to feed 400 folks at once.
Each meal costs about $3,500, said Jody Dutcher, the company’s director of utility products.
“We looked at local restaurants that could handle the volume because it’s not easy to do 400 lunches at a time,” Dutcher said. “We’ve tried to split them up, too.”
The free lunches show appreciation, Dutcher said.
And it keeps the workers off the street, she said. “We want to keep the people in our factories safe.”
Orders have included lots of sub sandwiches, plus bagels and the Burger Bar’s homemade potato chips.
“It’s been a variety of different things,” Dutcher said.
And it’s all good, added Broadfoot.
“This is a way we can pay back,” Broadfoot said. “We’re very blessed right now.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.