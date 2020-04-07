Virginia health officials today declared further evidence of community spread of the COVID-19 virus.
The Mount Rogers Health District reports substantial community transmission of COVID-19 within the health district. Washington and Wythe counties have documented community transmission, which means that the entire health district is now considered to have widespread community transmission, according to a written statement.
There are now 10 confirmed cases in Washington County - double Monday's total. Wythe has three cases.
The Virginia Department of Health declared widespread community transmission within the Commonwealth of Virginia to the CDC last week, which was based on activity across the state.
“Community transmission indicates that you can get COVID-19 from anywhere within the community; you don’t have to travel or know a person with the disease in order to get it. This means everyone should stay home and only go out for essential needs as rarely as possible,” said Dr. Karen Shelton, director, Mount Rogers Health District.
The CDC recommends everyone wear cloth face coverings when out in public in conditions that make social distancing difficult. There is growing evidence that people can spread COVID-19 even if they never develop symptoms or before their symptoms start. Even so, the CDC believes that people are most contagious when they have symptoms. Everyone should limit their exposure by staying home.
Most people with COVID-19 develop mild illness and can isolate at home. The most common symptoms are fever, cough and shortness of breath. Other common symptoms include fatigue, decreased appetite and muscle or body aches. Not everyone with COVID-19 will have all symptoms, and a fever might not be present. If you feel your symptoms are worsening, please seek medical care by calling your primary care provider, urgent care, or 911.
For the most up to date information on COVID-19 in Virginia, visit http://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus.
