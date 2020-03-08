BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — Russell Lawry paid respects to Evelyn Mae Boswell on Sunday afternoon at Living by Faith Freewill Baptist Church.
“It’s a life that was cut short,” Lawry said. “And even though she’s not here, we know she’s loved.”
And yet, being a former police officer in New York City for 21 years, Lawry was also apt to toss out a few theories on what happened to the 15-month-old Blountville toddler at the center of an ongoing investigation in Sullivan County, Tennessee.
On Friday, investigators found human remains believed to be those of the missing toddler. On Saturday, TBI spokesman Josh DeVine said authorities were still awaiting confirmation about the identity of the remains. An autopsy is being conducted.
“Our case remains active and ongoing,” DeVine said.
As with any case, DeVine said the TBI encourages anyone with information to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.
Authorities did not release any new information in the investigation Sunday.
“The truth will come out,” said Lawry, 56. “It’s just a shame that nobody can give a clear answer as to where this kid was.”
Lawry arrived at the memorial with his wife, Maria, 57, and stood among dozens spending a sunny Sunday in tribute to the toddler at the colorful memorial, blooming with toys, stuffed animals and balloons.
“This hits home when you see something like this,” Russell Lawry said. “To have a memorial like this and the outpouring of the community, it just shows how much everybody comes together. And they’re willing to be a part of a tragic situation.”
Earlier, the makeshift memorial that had been lining Muddy Creek Road was relocated to the shed behind the church.
“These memorials are not anything that the Sheriff’s Office has organized or is guarding,” said Andy Seabolt, a spokesman for the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office.
At 4 p.m. Sunday, traffic remained heavy along the rural two-lane highway as dozens of cars entered and exited the church parking lot.
“We’ve been following this since the Amber Alert,” said another visitor, 38-year-old Jessica Brady, who lives in Johnson City, Tennessee, and works at a Roadrunner Market. “It just touched our heart. The little girl didn’t deserve it.”
Background
The case began Feb. 18, when SCSO Detective Tracy Haraz said she received a Tennessee Department of Children’s Services referral stating that Evelyn had not been seen since before Christmas, an affidavit filed in Bristol General Sessions Court states. Haraz and a DCS case worker went to a home on Sandy Point Drive to speak with Megan Boswell.
The mother told them that Evelyn was with the child’s father, Ethan Perry. But Haraz said she discovered that Perry, 20, is actively enlisted in the Army, stationed at Fort Polk, Louisiana, and did not have Evelyn.
Initially, the public became aware of Evelyn’s disappearance Feb. 19, when the SCSO announced it was looking for information to help it find the girl. Later in the day, the TBI issued a statewide Amber Alert.
The following day, the SCSO said it was looking for the occupants of a 2007 BMW and investigators wanted to speak with its occupants because they might have information about Evelyn.
On Feb. 21, a Wilkes County Sheriff’s Office detective in North Carolina found the BMW. The occupants, William McCloud, 33, and Evelyn’s grandmother, Angela Boswell, 42, were arrested and charged with a fugitive warrant for theft charges related to the car in Tennessee. They have since been extradited and released from the Sullivan County jail on bond. They are wearing ankle monitors.
Tips took investigators to North Carolina and Virginia, where searches were conducted.
Locally, authorities have written search warrants in the case, but they are under seal and not available to the public. One search was conducted at a mobile home on Sugar Hollow Road. The TBI has confirmed it executed several search warrants during the investigation.
Megan Boswell remains incarcerated at the Sullivan County jail on $25,000 bail. She faces two to four years in jail on a Class D felony, according to Sullivan County District Attorney General Barry Staubus.
Bristol Herald Courier reporter Robert Sorrell contributed to this story.
