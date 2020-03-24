The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services awarded $418,976 to several community health systems across Virginia’s 9th Congressional District, according to a news release from Rep. Morgan Griffith’s office.
The federal funds can be used for screening, testing, medical supplies and boosting telehealth capacity, the release states.
Groups in the Mountain Empire that received funds include Clinch River Health Services in Dungannon, which was given $53,608, and Southwest Virginia Community Health Systems in Saltville, which got $66,703.
Health centers in Bastian, Christiansburg, Martinsville, Jonesville and Laurel Fork also received funding.
The Coronavirus Preparedness and Response Supplemental Appropriations Act of 2020 provided the funding, Griffith’s office said.
