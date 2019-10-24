BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — If approved by the Sullivan County Commission, a county-operated Veteran Service Office could open in Blountville in the near future.
The Veteran Service Officer Ad Hoc Committee met Wednesday to discuss possible locations and hiring personnel for the office. Establishing the office would allow more services for veterans to be centralized under county operation.
Fifteen thousand veterans live in Sullivan County, which is the seventh highest veteran population in the state, according to Sam Jones, a county commissioner and committee member.
There are currently two offices to serve them — one in Kingsport and one in Blountville. The Kingsport office is operated by American Legion and the Blountville office by a chapter of the Disabled Veterans of America, but both have limited operating hours, according to Gary Stidham, a county commissioner and committee member.
The ad hoc committee unanimously voted to recommend to the commission that a full-time veteran service officer and a full-time assistant be hired for the future office. The officer would be accredited by the Tennessee Department of Veterans Services to help veterans with county, state and federal benefit claims and to direct them to local resources.
Preliminary costs for the positions range from $96,800 to $103,800 per year for salaries and benefits, according to proposals drafted by a subcommittee that includes Stidham. Chairman Bill Kilgore told the committee they may be able to save on benefits if the officer is already covered as a retired or honorably discharged veteran.
The committee didn’t decide on a location Wednesday but is considering leasing a building off state Route 394 that houses the Sullivan County Emergency Communications District office or a suite in the Sullivan County Emergency Medical Services building off U.S. Highway 126.
The goal is to take a resolution to the commission for consideration in November.
The committee will meet again on Nov. 1 at 4 p.m. in the commission room at the Sullivan County Courthouse in Blountville.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.