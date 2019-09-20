BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — Sullivan County commissioners spent about 30 minutes at Thursday’s meeting debating whether it was time to elect a new chairman and pro tempore of the governing body.
A new election was not a resolution on the agenda, but Commissioner Todd Broughton brought it up at the end of the meeting. Despite the absence of current Chairman and Mayor Richard Venable due to a health issue, Broughton and others on the commission wanted to name a new chairman, as is customary every year.
Broughton argued that the Tennessee Code calls for holding new elections each September. Regardless of state law, said County Attorney Dan Street, the commission has its own rule to elect a chair and pro tempore every October.
Commissioner Mark Hutton said the current chair and pro tempore — Venable and Commissioner John Gardner, respectively — had been elected last September, and Broughton agreed, although those votes are not included in the September 2018 meeting minutes.
Visibly frustrated, Commissioner Michael Cole stepped in and made a motion to hold the election immediately, instead of waiting for October. “It’s a ploy, it’s a power play,” he said of Broughton’s call to elect a new chairman. “Let’s go.”
Throughout the debate, nominations rolled in — Broughton nominated Commissioner Hershel Glover, Commissioner Gary Stidham nominated Gardner, and Commissioner Sam Jones nominated Venable. Gardner immediately turned down the nomination, saying he was seeking the pro tempore position.
Since Venable was not present, Broughton said Venable could not be nominated if he had not submitted a signed letter to the commission that said he was willing to serve as chair.
Gardner then called a recess so the county attorney could research the issue. When the meeting resumed, attorney Street said Broughton’s citation of the Tennessee Code only applied to elected offices the general public can run for, not in-house elections for existing members of a governing body. Street cited a separate statute for filling vacancies on county legislative bodies that does not indicate a specific month for elections.
Gardner also told the commission that he had received a letter from the mayor’s secretary during the break, signed by Venable, indicating the chairman’s willingness to serve again. But commissioners questioned the letter’s legitimacy, since it had been typed, and the signature was not handwritten but stamped.
Hutton argued that at least three commissioners being in Street’s office during the break had likely violated Tennessee’s Sunshine Law. The law states that no meetings are to be held in secret, and it’s a violation if two or more members of any public body meet in private. Gardner said he was already in the office, and when two other commissioners came in, Street asked them to leave.
Eventually, the commissioners voted on the motion to hold an immediate election, but the motion failed 10-10 with one abstention and three commissioners absent. After it failed, the meeting was adjourned.
After the meeting, Glover and Commissioners Alicia Starnes and Doug Woods called the meeting “a circus.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.