BRISTOL, Va. — The Bristol Virginia Planning Commission agreed Monday to amend its zoning recommendation for two parcels near Interstate 81’s Exit 7 after residents of an adjoining neighborhood spoke out.
The commission will recommend that the parcels along Bonham Road remain zoned R-1 residential rather than for commercial development, yielding to concerns raised recently by members of the Robin Circle subdivision. It is one of two changes to a comprehensive revision of city zoning plans that commissioners agreed to during a Monday work session.
Original plans called for changing the parcels — which are opposite busy Linden Drive — from residential to commercial.
“We appreciate you all very much,” resident Cathy Gott told commission members. “We thank you for listening to us.”
Several subdivision residents spoke out against the proposed change during the commission’s last meeting and open house events last week, when the public got its first look at a series of proposed changes citywide.
The commission received a number of written comments, including this one signed by Robin Circle resident Jeff Evans, “No rezone! Plenty of land in The Falls; why are you looking for more? Please leave our subdivision alone! Why don’t you put businesses in the vacant building scattered all over the city?”
Residents voiced concerns about additional traffic and other impacts further commercial development would create adjacent to the sole entrance to their neighborhood.
Four streets — Robin Circle, Bonham Road, Alexis Drive and Linden Drive — all connect in that immediate area, and Commerce Court is a short distance to the south, city Planner Sally Morgan told the commission.
The commission will also recommend that a triangle-shaped parcel along Island Road, near the city’s border with Bristol, Tennessee, be zoned for commercial development rather than residential. That comes at the request of land owner Centre Point LLC, given nearby development in Tennessee, Morgan said.
The draft comprehensive zoning package is expected to go to City Council for a public hearing next month.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.