Weather Alert

...LOCALLY DENSE FOG THIS MORNING... AREAS OF DENSE FOG ARE OCCURRING THIS MORNING ACROSS PORTIONS OF THE CUMBERLAND PLATEAU, SOUTHWEST VIRGINIA, AND NORTHEAST TENNESSEE. VISIBILITIES WILL BE LOCALLY REDUCED TO ONE-FOURTH MILE OR LESS. IF TRAVELING THIS MORNING, REDUCE SPEED, USE CAUTION, USE LOW BEAM HEADLIGHTS, AND ALLOW ADDITIONAL TIME TO REACH YOUR DESTINATION. DRIVING AT HIGHWAY SPEEDS, YOU ONLY HAVE SECONDS TO REACT IN DENSE FOG.