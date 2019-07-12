ABINGDON, Va. — Comcast is launching an internet service that will deliver speeds of up to one gigabit-per-second to residential and business customers in its Southwest Virginia markets.
Beginning later this month, Comcast will offer the gigabit internet service to customers in Abingdon, Glade Spring, Marion and Galax, according to a news release. Comcast plans to use existing wiring in homes and businesses.
To enjoy the service, all customers need to do is install a new DOCSIS 3.1 compatible cable modem that is capable of delivering gigabit speeds, the release states.
“Consumers today require the fastest available speeds to support the growing number of devices at home and in the workplace,” said Doug Guthrie, regional senior vice president at Comcast. “We’re excited to expand this offering to our Southwest Virginia customers and continue our investments in this area.”
The charge for residential one gigabit service is $110 a month without a term contract.
In addition, small business customers can also benefit from faster download speeds without costly and disruptive construction of new network facilities, the release states. The new service tiers complement other multi-gigabit options already available to Comcast business customers, which can support speeds of 100 gigabits per second over fiber, according to the release.