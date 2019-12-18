A Bristol, Tennessee woman in prison for her part in nearly two decades of abuse of a kidnapped child has been denied parole and won’t get another chance at early release for 10 years.
Tennessee Board of Parole member Gay Gregson denied parole for Evangeline Combs at a hearing last week, but the full board made the final decision, according to Sullivan County District Attorney General Barry Staubus, who said he received the decision Wednesday.
Combs, now 70, and her husband, Joseph, took a girl, Esther, from an Indiana orphanage but never legally adopted her. Evangeline Combs was convicted on especially aggravated kidnapping and aggravated child abuse charges and was sentenced to 65 years in prison.
Joseph Combs was the pastor of the defunct Emmanuel Baptist Church on Weaver Pike in Bristol and was convicted on rape, kidnapping and aggravated abuse charges. He died in prison.
Esther Combs, who later changed her name to Elsa, testified in February 2000 that the couple locked her in the basement, hung her with rope, twisted the skin on her arm with pliers until it peeled off and sliced her arm with the lid from a metal can, among many other gruesome acts. A forensic examination revealed 410 scars on her body.
Police began investigating when Elsa, who was then 19, was taken to Bristol Regional Medical Center for treatment after she attempted to commit suicide by drinking antifreeze.
The case drew national attention.
Combs appeared for her initial parole hearing last week by video from the West Tennessee State Penitentiary in Henning, Tennessee. She’s served nearly 21 years of her sentence.
Elsa Garcia, 41, testified during the hearing against Combs’ parole bid. Former Sullivan County District Attorney General Greeley Wells, current District Attorney General Barry Staubus and retired Bristol Tennessee Police Department Lt. Debbie Richmond also opposed Combs’ early release. Wells and Staubus prosecuted the case together, and Richmond was the lead detective.
Combs won’t go before the Tennessee Board of Parole for review again until December 2029.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.