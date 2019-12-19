BRISTOL, Tenn. — The Appalachian College Association, a nonprofit consortium of private liberal arts colleges in Central Appalachia, has selected King University as its new headquarters.

Haley White, associate director of communications for King, said the association decided to move its present location in Richmond, Kentucky, because Bristol is in the geographic center of the area it serves and is ideal for meetings and workshops.

The association will set up in King’s Nicewonder Hall starting in January. White said Beth Rushing, the ACA president, and Larry Hall, the ACA’s vice president for academic programs, will be the two staff members at the headquarters.

The ACA is made up of 35 institutions throughout Kentucky, Tennessee, North Carolina, Virginia and West Virginia and offers fellowship opportunities, resources connecting faculty across its network, scholarships and tuition discount programs to students and faculty in its member institutions.

