A North Carolina family is relieved following the sentencing of a Coeburn, Virginia, woman convicted in a fatal 2016 wrong-way crash.
Samantha Rae Dennis, 38, appeared in Wise County Circuit Court on Tuesday to be sentenced on convictions of felony murder and two counts of assault and battery with a motor vehicle. Commonwealth’s Attorney Chuck Slemp said he was seeking the maximum sentence of 42 years in prison.
After hearing evidence from both prosecutors and defense, the court sentenced Dennis to 42 years with 16 years and three months suspended. As a result, Dennis will serve 25 years and nine months in prison in connection with the death of Rebecca Starling, 32.
On Dec. 23, 2016, Dennis was traveling eastbound in a 2014 Chevrolet Equinox on U.S. Highway 58A near the town of Coeburn, where she encountered a sobriety checkpoint being conducted by local law enforcement officers.
Upon seeing police on the roadway, Dennis made a U-turn and began traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes of the highway and into oncoming traffic.
A Wise County Sheriff’s Office deputy, who saw her make the U-turn, attempted to stop the vehicle. The deputy said in a criminal complaint that the vehicle traveled for about 1.5 miles before colliding head-on into a vehicle driven by Starling.
The speedometer on Dennis’ vehicle was locked at 74 mph, the complaint states.
The crash resulted in Starling’s death and injury to her two children, ages 5 and 2 at the time, who were passengers. Dennis told police that she had taken prescription medication, specifically Xanax, Klonopin and Subutex the day before the wreck.
“Two children horrifically lost their mother and were permanently injured just before Christmas Eve in 2016,” Slemp said Tuesday. “A beautiful, promising, young life was tragically cut short because of one person’s senseless act of selfishness. Samantha Dennis chose to run from police to avoid getting a ticket.”
Slemp said he prays for healing for the victim’s family and that they can find comfort in receiving justice.
Starling, who was a scientist, had been living in Missouri with her husband and children and was excited to return home to North Carolina. She would have been closer to family and could work on a cure for neuromuscular diseases through gene research and therapy, according to her family.
Mary Williams, her mother, was in court for the sentencing, according to her uncle, Donald Warren.
“Our family is relieved that this chapter is over and saddened that another mother will be without her daughter for so long,” said Warren.