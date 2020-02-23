A Coeburn woman was killed in a single vehicle crash Friday afternoon in Wise County.
Hazel Mullins, 80, of Coeburn was killed after her Chevrolet Cobalt was involved in a single car crash on U.S. Route 58A Friday at 12:55 p.m., according to the Virginia State Police.
The vehicle ran off the left side of the road at the 52 mile marker. The driver over-corrected and the car crossed back over the travel lanes, ran off the right side and continued over the guardrail, according to an investigation by Virginia State Police Trooper C.T. Roberts.
After clearing the guardrail, the vehicle overturned several times and struck a tree. Mullins died at the scene, according to the statement.
The crash remains under investigation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.