A Coeburn man will serve about three years in prison and 15 years of probation after pleading guilty in an elder abuse case, according to a news release from the Wise County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office.
Danny Ray Kiser, 55, pleaded guilty in Wise County Circuit Court to abuse of an incapacitated adult, possession of controlled substances and possession of drug paraphernalia, the release states.
He was sentenced to 16 years in prison with 13 years and four months suspended.
The case stems from a July 2019 investigation by the Coeburn Police Department and Wise County Adult Protective Services into reported elder abuse at a Coeburn residence, the release states.
After speaking with Kiser outside of the home on July 3, officials entered the residence to find an 86-year-old woman lying unclothed on the floor with a rug covering her from the waist down. The woman was covered in her own feces and had open sores on her body caused by immobility and lying in her own excrement, according to the commonwealth’s attorney.
Kiser told police the victim was his mother and she had been in that state for several weeks, the release states.
He did not try to obtain medical assistance for his mother, even though he was her only care provider, the release states.
Authorities say narcotics and drug paraphernalia were also found at the residence.
Kiser is currently being held at the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail at Duffield.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.