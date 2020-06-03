It wasn’t your typical workout, but J.C. Simmons will take it.
“It wasn’t ideal as far as how we were able to do things, but we count ourselves lucky that we actually got to get out there and get started,” said Simmons, entering his first season as head football coach at Sullivan East High School. “We had to follow through with all the guidelines with social distancing and all that.
“My coaching staff and I have been pretty creative as far as ways to get a great workout in. It wasn’t ideal, but it was still pretty fun. It was great just to get out and see the kids.”
Simmons replaced Mike Locke as East’s new coach last month but had only been able to stay in contact with players and staff members online due to the coronavirus that closed schools in mid-March.
That ended on Monday, when schools in Northeast Tennessee were allowed to begin limited workouts for athletics and other extracurricular activities. There are plenty of rules to follow, from temperature checks and sanitizing of hands and equipment to social distancing, working in small groups and the realization that contact is not allowed.
“The biggest thing for us is to get back in the groove of things,” said Tennessee High football coach Mike Mays, who had 55 players in attendance at various times at the Stone Castle, with another 36 freshmen slated to begin arriving Tuesday night. “We have kind of lost that spring time strength stage where we are trying to peak out on our strength. We usually max before spring break, and then we come back and hit another little cycle before spring practice. We missed that.”
Sullivan East principal Andy Hare has noticed an excitement in Bluff City, where the school has also welcomed students for summer school and has continued its meals program, and where area volunteer firefighters are also using the school for training purposes. All follow the same guidelines.
“It is amazing. People were so hungry and ready to get back, from the coaches to the parents to the kids. It has just been a great two days, just an amazing two days,” Hare said. “We are so happy to see their faces again, and I feel like we are doing some productive work. Instead of just trying to survive, it is now time to start talking about thriving.”
Not every school in Tennessee is back to work. The Northeast Tennessee School Systems, which run from Morristown to Mountain City, are following guidelines created through their Return to Action Plan.
Other schools in Tennessee are still waiting for approval to carry on.
“Several of the school directors from across the region came together and formulated what this should look like in following CDC guidelines about how we can restart sports within the guidelines which we are following,” Sullivan Central principal Mark Foster said. “Whether it is football or basketball or band or whatever the activity is, they are all operating under the same guidelines.”
Simmons knows just how fortunate the Patriots are.
Neighboring Virginia schools are still waiting for the authorization to join in on the fun. Gov. Ralph Northam announced on Tuesday that Phase 2 of the recovery effort would begin Friday. Virginia High athletic director Brad Harper said he hoped that will have an impact on Virginia’s opportunity to begin soon as well.
“We count ourselves lucky that we even get to get out there because there are states that are real close to us that aren’t able to do anything this month,” Simmons said. “We are focused in on the positives and just really excited about being around each other and getting started.”
Mays feels for Michael Crist at Virginia High and Holston High’s Derrick Patterson, area coaches waiting for their signal to get back to work.
“I feel for those guys in Virginia. I know Mike Crist and some of the guys over there, Coach Patterson, they are really hurting right now, really wanting to get out there with their kids,” Mays said. “I feel for them because football coaches are made to be around kids, and that is kind of what we want to do, and not being able to be around their kids, I know that is hard on them.”
Plans are to continue forward until the TSSAA-mandated dead period, which is currently slated for June 22 through July 5. Mays said a meeting was held Tuesday to explore whether any adjustments will be made to those dates.
“We are hoping that after the dead period a lot of these restrictions will be lifted, and we will able to get back to work as normal,” Hare said. “There is going to be weekly discussions about what is going on, following the trends with the CDC and the COVID numbers, and if we see we are continuing on the path we are on, it is looking like more and more restrictions will be lifted.
“Hopefully, that means when August rolls around, we will be back to normal.”
Mays is hopeful for the same. His Vikings can’t allow the season-opener to sneak up on them, not with Dobyns-Bennett visiting Bristol on Aug. 21.
“It has really not been discussed. We are preparing like we are going to start in August because if we don’t, we are going to be in trouble starting out with Dobyns-Bennett,” Mays said. “We are preparing for a game Aug. 21. If it happens, we are going to be ready, and if they delay it in any way, we will just be in better shape.
“We are preparing like it is going to be in August. If it is not, we will just keep on moving forward and try to get better.”
There are a number of questions to be answered over the next few weeks, but Foster joins Hare in remaining positive that better days are ahead.
“That is certainly our hope. We are hoping schools will be able to open on time and we can resume normal schooling at that point,” Foster said. “Things are just kind of up in the air right now, we just don’t know exactly what this is going to look like when August rolls around.
“Whatever it is, we will make whatever necessary adjustments so we can continue educating the children.”
Mays said his players have been good about following the guidelines, with an understanding that the Northeast Tennessee schools are in this together.
“They understand that Northeast Tennessee is all on one big team, and if somebody screws it up for everybody else, it is not going to be good, and we understand that,” he said. “We have a responsibility to the other schools in Region 1 not to mess it up. The hardest thing for us would be just kind of doing drills and people waiting to do the drills, just to make sure they are staying away from other kids.
“They are cool with the temperature thing and the hand sanitizer and sanitizing the bars, they understand all that. They have been through three months of hearing all this, they are just happy to be back out there.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.