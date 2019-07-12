Medical Education Assistance Corp. is asking a federal judge to dismiss the lawsuit against it and Ballad Health.
Attorneys for MEAC, which operates as East Tennessee State University Physicians and Associates and University Physicians Practice Group, filed a motion Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Greeneville asking U.S. District Judge Curtis Collier to dismiss a complaint filed by 10 East Tennessee residents against MEAC, Ballad Health and Ballad’s 11 board members.
“Plaintiffs have failed to plead their standing under Article III of the U.S. Constitution because they have not alleged a justiciable injury,” according to the motion to dismiss. “Similarly, plaintiffs have failed to state a claim because they have failed to sufficiently allege injury.”
Attorneys for co-defendant Ballad filed a motion to dismiss on similar grounds on June 10 and the MEAC motion relies, in part, on arguments made by Ballad.
“Plaintiff’s complaint is facially and fatally flawed on multiple procedural fronts which warrant dismissal,” MEAC attorneys stated in a 19-page memorandum of support, also filed Wednesday. “Although the complaint speculates regarding potential injury that could result from the single interlocking director shared by Ballad Health and MEAC, it fails to plead facts sufficient to establish a single actual or threatened injury — in fact plaintiffs have sustained.”
The civil complaint asks the court to declare that the state-issued Certificate of Public Advantage, which governs Ballad Health operations, doesn’t satisfy federal anti-trust immunity regulations.
It contends that two men, David Golden and Scott Niswonger, should not be allowed to simultaneously serve on the boards of both Ballad Health and East Tennessee State University and challenges why ETSU President Brian Noland also serves on the Ballad board. It asserts that Ballad and the ETSU group are competitors in the marketplace and this arrangement could work to do away with the college’s medical providers program.
“Plaintiffs have failed to plead any injury whatsoever, much less injury of the type that antitrust laws were intended to prevent,” according to the supporting memorandum. “They have not alleged any facts that would demonstrate that the alleged harm — in this case the blanket statement that plaintiffs have sustained or will sustain injury — falls within the legal definition of antitrust injury.”
In an unrelated matter that seems to indicate a trial will ultimately occur, Judge Collier issued a Thursday order directing all parties to consider having a U.S. magistrate judge oversee the remainder of the case. All parties must respond within 45 days.
“The magistrate judges do not have to delay civil cases for felony trials; therefore, firm trial dates are more likely in the event that the parties consent,” the order states. “Should all parties consent, every effort will be made to schedule the trial promptly before the magistrate judge.”